$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Avient reported sales of $609.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $43,999,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $40,475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avient by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,698,000 after acquiring an additional 663,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avient by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after acquiring an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $21,440,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 259,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

