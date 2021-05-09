Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,487,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 128.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth $392,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 115,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,235. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.