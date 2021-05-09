$490.57 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will report sales of $490.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $482.90 million to $494.80 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $436.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

ARGO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,075. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -137.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

