Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on PTON. Roth Capital lowered Peloton Interactive to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 62,104,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105,855. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.17. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,433,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

