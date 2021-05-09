EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.740-5.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.
Shares of NPO traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.13. 89,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,152. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.85.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
In related news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.
