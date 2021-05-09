$20.32 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce $20.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $27.10 million. Agenus reported sales of $26.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $76.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $115.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $102.16 million, with estimates ranging from $81.27 million to $143.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGEN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.07. 2,280,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,403. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $682.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 498,939 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

