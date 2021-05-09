$354.73 Million in Sales Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will announce $354.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $361.10 million and the lowest is $348.35 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $200.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

CHEF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 330,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,123. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 2.46.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,571 shares of company stock worth $12,400,085 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,017,530 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

