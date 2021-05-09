Blockpass Hits Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $9,438.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00087727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00067178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00105215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.10 or 0.00794772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00051766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,332.49 or 0.09073160 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

