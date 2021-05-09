BLAST Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. BLAST has a market cap of $44,905.25 and $6.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008209 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00016126 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLASTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.