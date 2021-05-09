Shield Protocol Price Reaches $10.07 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $10.07 or 0.00017132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $4.91 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00252121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $700.79 or 0.01192378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00030987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.14 or 0.00771020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,629.08 or 0.99756616 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

