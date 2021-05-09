iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IRTC traded up $5.08 on Friday, reaching $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,737. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.51. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

