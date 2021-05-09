GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 61.99%. GSI Technology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of GSIT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.88. 131,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,590. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $139.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.

In related news, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 13,017 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $104,266.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,983,426.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,810 shares of company stock worth $462,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

