Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.42 million.

PRLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.67.

NYSE PRLB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.41. 430,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,989. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $93.28 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.34.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

