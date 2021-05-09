Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.42 million.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.67.
Shares of NYSE PRLB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 430,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,989. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $93.28 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.08 and a 200-day moving average of $147.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.96.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
