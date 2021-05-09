Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.42 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 430,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,989. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $93.28 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.08 and a 200-day moving average of $147.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

