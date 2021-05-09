Collateral Pay (COLL) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.57 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $480,935.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00002191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.03 or 0.00249317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.34 or 0.01194346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00030863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.63 or 0.00772614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,847.61 or 0.99787979 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,678 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.