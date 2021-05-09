Analysts Anticipate Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $936.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will post $936.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $909.20 million and the highest is $964.50 million. Meritor posted sales of $514.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

MTOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of MTOR stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. 476,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.19. Meritor has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34.

In related news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $23,151,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,449,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,206,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,148 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.