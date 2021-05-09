Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.28 Million

Brokerages expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce $21.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.36 million and the lowest is $21.20 million. Venus Concept posted sales of $14.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year sales of $100.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.90 million to $101.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $117.60 million to $128.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million.

VERO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Venus Concept by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. 247,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,753. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.