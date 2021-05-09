MediShares (MDS) Price Tops $0.0137 on Exchanges

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $16.48 million and $1.20 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediShares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00087281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00105061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.66 or 0.00786232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,338.50 or 0.09052505 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MDS is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MDSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.