Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,776.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $282,367.01 and approximately $9,776.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

