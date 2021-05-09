NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%.

NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $7.54. 305,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,771. The firm has a market cap of $324.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. NN has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

