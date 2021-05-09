The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $370.91 million and approximately $48.85 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00136347 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013557 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.