Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report $319.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.20 million to $325.20 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $265.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of ASTE traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.17. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after buying an additional 116,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

