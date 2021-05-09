Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.37. Cognex posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

