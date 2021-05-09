Brokerages Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.68 billion and the highest is $2.73 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $11.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,412. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $208,205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,610,000 after acquiring an additional 452,156 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

