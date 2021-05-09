The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.450-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.39 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.56 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.06.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.01. 979,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,998. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.