The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The Joint updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

JYNT traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.91. 125,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,534. The Joint has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $768.59 million, a P/E ratio of 199.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $398,764.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $236,401.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,611 shares of company stock worth $4,694,784. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

