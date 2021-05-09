Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.780-1.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

B traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.68. 138,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Barnes Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.18.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.