Zacks: Analysts Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Hologic posted sales of $822.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $65.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,787. Hologic has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

