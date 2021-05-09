Brokerages Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. The Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $25.30. 6,432,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,869. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 230.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

