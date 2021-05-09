Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Avient also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.800 EPS.

AVNT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,173. Avient has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.73.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

