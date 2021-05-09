Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Avient also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.800 EPS.
AVNT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,173. Avient has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.73.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
