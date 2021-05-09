New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.51. 4,800,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

