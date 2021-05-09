Analysts Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.75. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 881.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $13.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $14.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $15.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

MHK stock traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,080. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $230.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.31 and its 200-day moving average is $157.92.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,390 in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

