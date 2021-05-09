JUIICE Price Hits $0.0000 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 55.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One JUIICE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $257,239.33 and $74.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUIICE has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00065869 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002936 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $415.58 or 0.00706782 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUI is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars.

