Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Franchise Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.350- EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.
FRG stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. 165,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
