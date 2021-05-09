Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Franchise Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.350- EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

FRG stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. 165,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

FRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

