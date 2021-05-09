SnowSwap (SNOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $636,466.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $32.91 or 0.00055908 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $636,466.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00251743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $705.26 or 0.01197939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.76 or 0.00769052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,671.56 or 0.99658584 BTC.

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,101 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

