$5.93 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to post sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $5.95 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $25.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $28.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

CBRE traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,599. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.