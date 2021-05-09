StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $329.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,505,267,089 coins and its circulating supply is 17,092,072,735 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

