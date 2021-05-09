H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.98. H.B. Fuller reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

FUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at $15,434,253.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $424,668.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,627.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,103. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $504,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.39. 273,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,620. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

