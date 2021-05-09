Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fox Factory updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $9.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.30. 557,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,958. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

