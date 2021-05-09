El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

El Pollo Loco stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 311,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,765. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $647.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

LOCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

