CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. CareCloud updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 85,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,057. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. CareCloud has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $13.40.
MTBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.
CareCloud Company Profile
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
