Ambrosus Market Capitalization Achieves $16.97 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $16.97 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ambrosus Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 718,373,865 coins and its circulating supply is 180,984,168 coins. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

