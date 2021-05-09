Brokerages Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.18). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,356,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

