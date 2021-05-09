Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Achieves Market Cap of $47.35 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00002645 BTC on popular exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $47.35 million and approximately $499,888.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00089113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.91 or 0.00794084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00104804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.56 or 0.09061862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 97,570,248 coins and its circulating supply is 30,707,753 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

