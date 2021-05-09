Utrust 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $54.81 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $330.35 million and approximately $54.81 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00089113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.91 or 0.00794084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00104804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.56 or 0.09061862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

