Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report sales of $26.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.59 million to $27.80 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $111.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.21 million to $114.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $167.12 million, with estimates ranging from $148.90 million to $186.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

AERI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. 708,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.