News (NASDAQ:NWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

NASDAQ NWS traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $25.37. 626,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,405. News has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Get News alerts:

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 115,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.