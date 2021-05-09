Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Builders FirstSource posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $52.36. 3,075,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,420. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

