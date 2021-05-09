Zacks: Analysts Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Post $0.44 EPS

Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Thomson Reuters also posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,585 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,319,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,292,000 after purchasing an additional 154,086 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,241,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,541,000 after buying an additional 137,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $179,560,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.20. 413,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,321. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $99.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.