Brokerages Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $461.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report $461.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.77 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $669.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,128. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,627,000.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

